The Best Three Business Books of the 2020’s

The three best business books of the last three years—Right Kind of Wrong by Amy Edmondson, Chip War by Chris Miller, and This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends by Nicole Perlroth—offer vital insights for navigating today's complex, tech-driven economy.

Edmondson's work explores the value of intelligent risk-taking and learning from failure, a key principle for fostering innovation in business leadership. Miller's Chip War unveils the geopolitical and economic significance of semiconductors, illuminating the high-stakes competition that will shape the future of global technology. Perlroth's exposé on the cyberwarfare landscape underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity, warning businesses of the existential threats posed by digital vulnerabilities.

Each book provides a different yet complementary lens on how technology, risk, and global power dynamics intersect in the modern economy.

Finsum: These books equip business leaders with the foresight needed to thrive in an increasingly volatile world.

books

lifestyle

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.