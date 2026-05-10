The Best Tech Stocks Under $20 to Buy in 2026

Key Points

There are some excellent tech stocks available for under $20 per share.

One of them is the market leader in providing real-time data for sports betting sites.

Another has surged by about 47% in the past two months and is trading at just 5 times earnings estimates.

10 stocks we like better than Sportradar Group ›

There was a time when high-flying technology stocks like Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple were trading below $20 per share. Price is not value, but investors are keen to find the low-priced stocks of today that will go parabolic.

Here are three stocks trading for under $20 per share right now that could be multibaggers.

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1. Sportradar

If you watch the credits roll at the end of an NBA game (and who doesn't?), you'll see something along the lines of "real-time stats provided by Sportradar" scroll across the screen.

That's what Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) does, in a nutshell. It provides real-time data and video content for sports leagues like the NBA, plus media companies like ESPN and sports betting sites like DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).

And Sportradar is far and away the leader in this booming space with only one other major competitor, Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI). That is a recipe for multibagger returns. Sportradar missed earnings estimates in the most recent quarter, reporting a 0.02-euro-per-share net loss, despite an 11% increase in revenue and a 7% jump in net cash from operating activities. Earnings were hurt by a 9 million-euro foreign currency exchange loss compared to a 27 million-euro foreign currency exchange gain in the same quarter a year ago.

But it maintained its guidance, calling for 23% to 25% revenue growth and 34% to 37% adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth in 2026. And the recent dip to just under $14 per share creates a great buying opportunity. Some 86% of Wall Street analysts call it a buy with a price target of $19 per share, which suggests 42% upside.

2. Pagaya Technologies

A couple of months ago, I wrote an article on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY), recommending it as an artificial intelligence stock to buy and hold for the long term. Since then, it has climbed about 47% to $16.50 per share. About 11% of that came on May 7 after Pagaya reported a Q1 earnings beat and raised its guidance.

Pagaya is a fintech company that uses AI to help banks and lenders process loans, focusing on non-prime loans rejected by other banks. Also, Pagaya's technology and platform are used to find lenders for those loans.

In the first quarter, Pagaya increased its operating income by 68%, buoyed by an 11% revenue increase and a 9% year-over-year increase in volume on its network.

Perhaps even more important is that Pagaya reduced its expenses in the quarter by 2%, showing that it has achieved the type of scale where it is now creating efficiencies with its technology and infrastructure. That helped the company boost net income by 212% year over year to around $25 million.

It also raised its guidance for net income in 2026 by $10 million to a range of $110 million to $160 million. That would be up 67% year over year at the midpoint.

The final thing to like about Pagaya is its valuation. It is dirt cheap with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15 and a forward P/E ratio, based on estimates, of just 5.

3. Navitas Semiconductor

The final stock under $20 to buy for 2026 is Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS). But unlike the others, Navitas is not a buy right now; rather, I suggest investors wait until toward the end of 2026, when they will have more information about how things are going for the company and when the price may have dropped.

This chipmaker has made a major pivot from providing chips for consumer electronics to making them for data centers and other large power markets. The pivot resulted in earnings sputtering last year, and gains are expected to be muted in 2026.

But in 2027 and beyond, Navitas is expected to generate massive revenue from its partnership with Nvidia to have its chips included in Nvidia's new data center architecture. Wall Street analysts expect Navitas revenue to spike 72% in 2027 when this new Nvidia architecture rolls out.

The news has pushed Navitas stock to an 118% year-to-date gain to over $15 per share; it's a tad overvalued right now with a price-to-sales ratio of 71. The stock price may settle a bit in the coming weeks and months, and toward the end of 2026, investors may want to give Navitas a look should the price come down, as the company prepares to execute on its pivot.

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Dave Kovaleski has positions in Genius Sports. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Sportradar Group. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports and Pagaya Technologies and recommends the following options: short May 2026 $22.50 calls on Sportradar Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.