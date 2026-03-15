Key Points

Alphabet has a massive AI tailwind and a potential gold mine with Waymo.

Nvidia should remain the dominant player in AI chips for years to come.

ServiceNow could be on track to become a $1 trillion company.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

An old investing saying might be especially relevant amid the current uncertainty: "Stocks climb a wall of worry." We could see this adage proven correct over the coming months.

Which stocks are the best picks, if so? I think there are plenty of great alternatives. However, here are the best tech stocks to invest $50,000 in right now, in my opinion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Alphabet

I know that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is officially classified in the communication services sector rather than the technology sector and even ranks as the largest communication services company by market cap. Let's be real, though: Alphabet is, at its core, a tech stock. And it's one of the best on the market.

To paraphrase Mark Twain, rumors of Google Search's death have been greatly exaggerated. Predictions that generative AI would be a Google killer have fallen flat. Instead, Google Search is thriving, in part because of its integration with genAI.

AI, in general, is providing a massive tailwind for Alphabet. The company's Google Cloud unit is growing rapidly. Its Google Gemini ranks among the top large language models. Google is developing its own AI chips that are growing in popularity with external customers. It's also well-positioned to be a major player in the lucrative AI-powered smart glasses market.

I also think Alphabet has a potential gold mine in Waymo. The self-driving car technology business is the leader in the fast-growing autonomous ride-hailing service market. Don't be surprised if Waymo becomes a significant growth driver for Alphabet over the next few years.

2. Nvidia

Speaking of gold mines, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the most important picks-and-shovels stock in the modern-day AI gold rush. The AI boom we're witnessing wouldn't be happening without Nvidia's GPUs.

Sure, other companies (including, as previously discussed, Alphabet) are making AI chips to compete against Nvidia. However, with Nvidia's rapid pace of innovation, I don't foresee the company being knocked off its perch anytime soon.

Nvidia's forthcoming Rubin GPU platform provided a great example of its continual innovation. The company plans to begin shipping its first Vera Rubin chips, which combine its Vera CPUs with Rubin GPUs, in the second half of this year, hot on the heels of its overwhelmingly successful Blackwell chips. While the Vera Rubin technology uses twice the power of Blackwell, it delivers 10x the performance. That's a positive trade-off that many customers will love.

In the past, valuation was a top concern with Nvidia. But the company has delivered such tremendous growth that its stock looks reasonably priced now, trading at 23 times forward earnings.

3. ServiceNow

One of the biggest AI stories of 2026 so far is the sell-off of SaaS stocks, dubbed the "SaaSpocalypse." ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is one of many software stocks swept up in the mayhem. However, the pullback makes ServiceNow even more attractive for long-term investors, in my opinion.

The premise of the "SaaSpocalypse" is that organizations will be able to use AI to develop their own software rather than rely on SaaS platforms. While I don't doubt some software companies will see their business models disrupted as this happens, I don't think ServiceNow will be one of them.

ServiceNow's platform uses AI to automate organizations' workflows. Over 8,800 customers worldwide use the company's technology, including over 85% of the Fortune 500. CEO Bill McDermott stated in the January quarterly update, "ServiceNow has the fastest organic growth in the history of enterprise software."

That growth continues. ServiceNow's revenue jumped 20.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. Its remaining performance obligations (unrecognized future revenue from non-cancelable contracts) soared 26.5% year over year to $28.2 billion.

ServiceNow's current market cap is around $120 billion. McDermott believes that ServiceNow is "a $1 trillion company in the making." I think he could be right.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

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Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.