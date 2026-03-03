Best Tech Stocks to Buy in March: Soaring GRMN Before a Breakout?

Garmin Ltd. GRMN soared near all-time highs and a potential breakout level after its beat-and-raise Q4 report on February 18.

The GPS powerhouse, which operates across Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine & Auto OEM, grew its adjusted EPS by 16% in FY25, following a 32% expansion in FY24. Its upward earnings revisions land the GPS technology innovator a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

On top of record revenue across all segments, Garmin raised its dividend by 17% and announced a new $500 million share repurchase program, supported by its strong balance sheet.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investors might also appreciate that the Tech-topping stock appears rather immune to AI disruptions as its wearable fitness trackers, GPS systems for boats, planes, and more, gain traction.

Is GRMN a Must-Buy Tech Stock Immune from AI Disruption?

Garmin helped popularize the consumer-facing GPS movement over 30 years ago, integrating global positioning system technology into navigation devices for multiple markets. GRMN’s in-car navigation systems helped it become a household name. But thankfully, its offerings span far beyond GPS systems for cars in a world where many people use their smartphones to help them get around.

The Switzerland-based firm’s fitness wearables and smartwatches continue to grow in popularity despite challenges from Apple AAPL and others. GRMN constantly rolls out an array of offerings, attracting everyone from fitness fanatics to hikers and mountaineers and beyond. Garmin’s wearables are also gaining steam in the broader world of health care, helping people and doctors monitor various key metrics.

Fitness accounted for roughly 33% of 2025 revenue, followed by its Outdoor unit's 28%. GRMN’s portfolio spans far beyond its more consumer-heavy efforts. Garmin is an innovator across aviation and marine, rolling out various cutting-edge and essential technologies.

Garmin makes sonar, radars, autopilot systems, and other crucial and cutting-edge tech for various types and sizes of boats. Meanwhile, its aviation business spans general, business, government & defense, helicopters, and experimental aircraft, with offerings such as flight decks & displays, autopilot, navigation & radios, and much more.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Garmin grew its sales by 15% in 2025, following 20% growth in 2024, driven by record revenue across all five segments. Its Fitness segment surged 33% in 2025, driven by 42% growth in Q4. On the fitness front, GRMN said that “on average, our users increased activity levels by 8% during the year, reflecting a high level of engagement with our products and app platforms.” Overall, the company shipped over 20 million units last year, marking a new record.

The GPS powerhouse grew its adjusted EPS by 16% in FY25 after 32% expansion in FY24. Its upbeat EPS guidance helps it earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its FY27 EPS estimate 7% higher.

The recent upward revisions extend a strong trend higher over the last few years after a post-Covid boom pullback. Looking ahead, Garmin is projected to boost its EPS by 8% in 2026 and 2027 to $9.96 a share, nearly doubling its 2020 figure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GRM is projected to grow its revenue by another 10% in 2026 and 7% in 2027 to reach $8.52 billion, more than doubling its 2020 total, which is rather impressive for a company selling high-end GPS systems and fitness wearables.

Buy Tech Equipment Stock GRMN and Hold Forever?

Garmin also raised its dividend by 17% and announced a new $500 million share repurchase program, supported by its incredible balance sheet.

GRMN boasts $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents, $10.9 billion in total assets, vs. $2.0 billion in total liabilities and zero debt, supporting its buybacks and its dividend. Its shareholders’ equity has skyrocketed over the last 20 years, which is something Wall Street will be clamoring for more than ever amid AI disruptions across Tech and beyond.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GRMN remains a major player in consumer-facing segments despite mounting competition from the likes of Apple and others because its offerings are often best-in-class. The company is also a standout across aviation and marine, with the ability to innovate in-house and through acquisitions. The company’s portfolio is also rather immune to AI disruptions since people are still physically wearing or mounting its products.

The GPS giant has skyrocketed ~2,400% in the past 25 years to more than double the Tech sector’s 1,080%. GRMN has climbed ~505% in the last decade to outpace Tech’s 430%. The stock gapped up near its October 2025 peaks last month, as it looks to break out into a new trading range.

GRM’s valuation remains enticing, trading at only a slight premium to the Tech sector at 26.8X forward 12-month earnings despite its outperformance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.