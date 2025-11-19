The Best Tech Stock to Hold in Uncertain Times

Key Points

Microsoft's business spans many different industries.

That scale helps the $3.7 trillion company withstand downturns in any one segment.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Economic outlooks and financial forecasts are never certain, but some periods undoubtedly present more uncertainty than others. Unfortunately, when those times come, the tech sector tends to see the most volatility as the industry carrying the highest expectations for growth and innovation.

Over the past several years, the COVID-19 pandemic, elevated inflation, and geopolitical turmoil are just a few of the things adding uncertainty to the current environment, but all isn't lost for tech stocks. Even as the broad market pulls back on fears of an artificial intelligence bubble, there are tech stocks you can comfortably hold through thick and thin. One such company is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

After 50 years steadily expanding its reach to new markets, one of Microsoft's biggest strengths is the diversity of its business. While many tech companies rely on one or two products or services to keep the lights on (Apple with the iPhone, Alphabet with Google advertising, Nvidia with GPUs, etc.), Microsoft has its hands in many different pots that contribute to the overall success of its business.

During uncertain times, there are usually specific products or services that feel the hit. A faltering economy could cause people to delay upgrading their iPhones, businesses to cut back on advertising, or organizations to slow their investments into AI. When this happens, the companies that rely on those offerings for the bulk of their earnings will be most affected.

Microsoft isn't immune to such downturns, but its business lines span enterprise and consumer software, hardware, cloud computing, gaming, social media, and advertising. Slowdowns in segments such as Microsoft 365 or its cloud computing service, Azure, will undoubtedly impact the business. However, they won't derail it. A stock with that built-in resilience is one you want to have in your portfolio long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,832!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,021% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.