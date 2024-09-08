The Best Tech Accessories of 2024

At CES 2024, innovative tech products continued to capture attention despite Apple’s preemptive announcement of the Vision Pro headset earlier in the year. Standout devices included:

The Rabbit R1, a compact AI assistant designed with Teenage Engineering, which can handle simple tasks, play music, and more, all for $199 starting March 2024.

The Audio Pro C20 emerged as a versatile wireless speaker that supports multiple streaming options, doubles as a soundbar, and connects to a turntable, available in February 2024 for $550.

LG unveiled its first transparent TV, the 77-inch Signature OLED T, which can transform into a 3D display or a functional visual piece when not in use. This year’s CES showcased a range of groundbreaking gadgets that highlighted new possibilities in consumer electronics.

Finsum: CES 2024 reaffirmed its status as the world’s premier tech event, showcasing cutting-edge innovations that promise to redefine the future of consumer electronics and lifestyle technology.

lifestyle

technology

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.