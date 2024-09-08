News & Insights

The Best Tech Accessories of 2024

September 08, 2024 — 10:23 am EDT

At CES 2024, innovative tech products continued to capture attention despite Apple’s preemptive announcement of the Vision Pro headset earlier in the year. Standout devices included:

  • The Rabbit R1, a compact AI assistant designed with Teenage Engineering, which can handle simple tasks, play music, and more, all for $199 starting March 2024. 

 

  • The Audio Pro C20 emerged as a versatile wireless speaker that supports multiple streaming options, doubles as a soundbar, and connects to a turntable, available in February 2024 for $550. 

 

  • LG unveiled its first transparent TV, the 77-inch Signature OLED T, which can transform into a 3D display or a functional visual piece when not in use. This year’s CES showcased a range of groundbreaking gadgets that highlighted new possibilities in consumer electronics. 

Finsum: CES 2024 reaffirmed its status as the world’s premier tech event, showcasing cutting-edge innovations that promise to redefine the future of consumer electronics and lifestyle technology.

 

