The Best Surging "Strong Buy" Stocks to Buy in 2026

The stock market bulls have pushed the Nasdaq right back above its critical 50-day moving average heading into Christmas. The quick comeback came just when it looked like the selling might finally ramp up after a banner run off the stock market’s 2025 lows.

Investors might want to start buying stocks heading into 2026, blocking out the noise, and focusing on the strong earnings growth outlook for the S&P 500 and the likelihood of more Fed rate cuts.

Instead of looking for stocks to buy on the dip, it’s likely wise to consider buying at least a few stocks that have proven themselves in 2025 since the conditions look set to remain similar heading into next year.

The momentum stocks the screen puts on your radar have also experienced strong upward earnings revisions, earning them a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Let’s dive into how investors can find the best "Strong Buy" momentum stocks to add to their portfolios now and throughout 2026.

Screen Basics: Finding The Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Now

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Is Surging Steel Giant CMC a Must Buy Stock in 2026?

Commercial Metals CMC stock has soared 40% in 2025 to new all-time highs. The recent run helped it break firmly into a new trading range, with the steel industry standout soaring ~2,000% in the past 30 years to outpace the S&P 500’s ~1,300% and its sector’s 141%.

Commercial Metals is a key figure in the steel industry operating across North America and Europe. At its core, the company recycles scrap metal and turns it into new steel products, primarily rebar, which is used to reinforce concrete in buildings, bridges, roads, highways, and tons of other critical infrastructure. CMC also produces merchant bar, steel fence post and wire rod.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

All in, CMC is a steel powerhouse that’s benefiting from the wave of infrastructure spending in the U.S. that’s only just begun. The AI data center boom, the energy industry expansion, reshoring, and more provide long-term tailwinds for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals is ready to benefit from an even larger swath of infrastructure spending via its acquisition of Foley Products, which it completed on December 15. Foley is a top supplier of precast concrete and pipe products to the Southeast region and beyond.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CMC topped our Q4 FY25 earnings estimate in October. The steel infrastructure company’s earnings estimates have surged recently for 2026 and 2027 to extend its impressive run of upward revisions over the last year.

Its FY26 EPS estimate has jumped 21%, with its FY27 outlook 31% higher to help Commercial Metals land its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite its charge and long-term outperformance, Commercial Metals trades at its 30-year median at 10.3X forward 12-month earnings, which marks a 34% discount to its sector and 80% value compared to its peaks.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

