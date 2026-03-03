Best "Strong Buy" Stocks to Buy Now in March

The bulls are attempting to hold their ground at the Nasdaq’s 200-day moving average amid escalating attacks in Iran and the surrounding region.

The fact that investors raced in to defend that key technical range could signal that Wall Street isn’t too worried about the recent wave of bombings transforming into a larger-scale and prolonged war. It is also worth remembering that Wall Street has largely shrugged off other conflicts in recent years.

Meanwhile, Nvidia capped off another blockbuster reporting season for big tech and AI stocks. More importantly, almost every pocket of the economy is projected to report earnings growth in 2026, with 15 out of 16 Zacks sectors set to post YoY earnings expansion.

Therefore, despite the possibility of near-term volatility and selling pressure, long-term investors should consider buying some of the best of the best stocks in March.

Let’s explore how investors can use a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks out of a group of over 200 highly-ranked companies to consider buying now.

Zacks Rank Basics

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperform the market in good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

How to Find the Best "Strong Buy" Stocks

There are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Buy Gold.com Stock Now and Hold as a Debasement Trade Bet

Gold.com Inc. GOLD stock has skyrocketed 130% in the past six months to new all-time highs as investors, big and small, race to buy physical assets such as gold, silver, and beyond in a race to safety.

Despite its run to fresh highs, GOLD’s average Zacks price target still offers 17% upside from its current levels. On top of that, all five brokerage recommendations that Zacks has are “Strong Buys,” and it pays a dividend.

GOLD’s earnings estimates have soared since its Q2 FY26 earnings release in early February, landing the stock its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its third-quarter EPS estimate has surged 111%, with its FY26 estimate up 53% and 12% for 2027. Gold.com Inc. is projected to expand its adjusted EPS by 63% this year and another 16% next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GOLD is a vertically integrated precious metals and alternative assets company that trades, wholesales, and retails physical gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rare coins, and collectibles such as rare coins and currency.

The firm runs major online brands such as JM Bullion, GovMint, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries to sell directly to everyday investors and collectors. Gold.com also handles larger-scale wholesale distribution, secure logistics and storage, custom minting, loans backed by precious metals, and much more.

Investors can view Gold.com as a one-stop shop ecosystem for buying, selling, storing, and financing physical precious metals. Gold as a whole could remain in a powerful structural bull run throughout 2026 and beyond, fueled by robust central bank demand globally, retail inflows, a weakening U.S. dollar, ongoing geopolitical risks, inflation, and more.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Gold.com announced on February 5 that it has secured a $150 million strategic investment from Tether—the issuer of major stablecoins and one of the largest known private owners of gold globally—to establish a “strategic partnership designed to bridge physical precious metals and digital finance.” GOLD is positioning itself as a long-term player in the wider debasement trade that might be just starting.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

