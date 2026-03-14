The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Key Points

AI stocks have generated impressive long-term gains, fueled by massive big-tech investment and rapid industry growth.

Rezolve AI is a small company that is emerging as an agentic AI leader.

Silicon Motion Technology is gaining market share as its SSD controllers power the AI infrastructure build-out.

10 stocks we like better than Rezolve Ai Plc ›

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Rezolve AI is an emerging agentic AI leader

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an emerging leader in the agentic artificial intelligence (AI) boom that has already won over big customers like Dunkin' and BJ's Wholesale Club. Having that type of customer base early is a big deal since the enterprise agentic AI industry is poised to unlock up to "$200 billion in net new demand" by 2031, according to consulting giant BCG.

Rezolve AI's guidance suggests that it will crush the projected industrywide CAGR, backed by a quickly rising momentum. The company earned about $40 million in revenue last year and is targeting $350 million this year, representing almost 10x growth. Rezolve AI also anticipates exiting 2026 with $500 million in annual recurring revenue.

Institutional investors have been aggressively buying the stock. Rezolve AI told shareholders that it secured a $50 million strategic investment, followed by a $200 million additional investment from "new fundamental investors."

Rezolve AI recently concluded an oversubscribed financing of $250 million worth of shares. Shares were sold at $4 per share during this offering, which represents a significant upside from current levels.

Of course, smaller businesses are usually volatile. But that volatility also creates the possibility for outsized returns if Rezolve AI continues to execute well. This rising player in AI-led commerce could be an intriguing growth stock for investors willing to tolerate some risk.

Silicon Motion Technology is an AI enabler

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares have more than doubled over the past year as more investors realize its deep integration into the AI boom. The company provides SSD controllers, which are critical for AI infrastructure. These memory storage products help AI chips operate more efficiently.

The company has seen demand pick up for its products. Like Rezolve AI, Silicon Motion's recent financial results reflect this momentum. The company delivered 46% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter, citing "momentum in increasing market share" in 2026 as it expands its customer and product portfolios.

Leadership anticipates a stronger-than-usual start to the year "with sustained and steady growth throughout the year." Silicon Motion Technology is basing this guidance on a strong backlog that offers clear visibility for future revenue growth.

Silicon Motion Technology is a relatively unknown stock that trades at a 21 forward P/E ratio and a 0.7 price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio. Both of those valuations present solid margins of safety for a compelling AI stock.

Should you buy stock in Rezolve Ai Plc right now?

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.