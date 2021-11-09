Best Stocks & ETF for the Metaverse

Metaverse, the next generation of the internet, has been in public discourse for the past few weeks, particularly since Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms (FB). Last week, Microsoft (MSFT), now the most valuable public company, outlined its plans to introduce more than 250 million users of its Teams software to the metaverse.

The metaverse is no longer something seen in sci-fi movies but has the potential to become a significant investment opportunity in the coming years. Bloomberg Intelligence expects the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion by 2024. Per NVIDIA (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, “Omniverse or the metaverse is going to be a new economy this is larger than our current economy.”

The term “metaverse” was coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel “Snow Crash.” It is a shared virtual 3D world, where people could interact or carry out the day-to-day business via digital avatars.

Current metaverse experiences include online social games like Fortnite or virtual concerts hosted by Roblox (RBLX) but possibilities with the metaverse are limitless.

A number of tech giants and video gaming companies are working on the metaverse, and the online realm would not be controlled by just one or two companies. Moving between different metaverses would be like switching between websites on the internet today, per experts.

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (META) provides exposure to globally listed companies who are actively involved in the Metaverse. NVIDIA, Microsoft and Roblox are its top holdings currently.

Please watch the short video above to learn more.

