The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now for February

Key Points

Chewy is a strong growth stock with a recession-resistant business.

Dutch Bros has a long runway of growth in front of it.

The tech space isn't the only sector to find attractive stocks to buy this month. Consumer stocks also have some attractive growth options. Let's look at two stocks to buy this month.

Chewy

E-commerce pet retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is a nice combination of a growth stock with a recession-resistant business. Meanwhile, the stock is attractively valued, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 18.5 times fiscal 2026 estimates.

Chewy has one of the most stable businesses in all of retail. It primarily sells pet food and other essential pet supplies. Meanwhile, more than 80% of its sales come from auto-ship customers who get pet food and other items automatically delivered to their homes. The company has been seeing robust sales growth, with revenue rising by more than 8.5% through the first nine months of its fiscal year.

Another big part of the Chewy story is gross margin expansion. It is seeing solid momentum in high-margin sponsored ads and a new paid membership program. It's also been pushing into higher-margin private label brands and pet pharmacy services. Private label brands can have up to 700-basis-point higher gross margins than national brands, while its pet health and pharmacy business can have gross margins that are as much as 10 percentage points higher than its retail business. This should help propel profit growth in the coming years and make it a top stock to buy this month.

Dutch Bros

Having recently traveled out west, it is easy to see why Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is one of the hottest concepts in the restaurant space. While it has long lines at its drive-thru concepts, service is swift and its drinks are tasty. Meanwhile, the company has been benefiting from menu innovation and the introduction of mobile ordering ahead.

While the company has been seeing strong same-store sales, including 5.7% in its third quarter, Dutch Bros has a big opportunity to keep this momentum going with the introduction of hot food items. In early pilots, the coffee shop operator saw a 4% lift in comparable-store sales, and it will begin rolling out these food items to about three-quarters of its locations.

More than anything, though, Dutch Bros is a regional-to-national expansion story. At the end of fiscal Q3, it had fewer than 1,100 locations, but it plans to more than double that to 2,029 by 2029. Meanwhile, the company believes it can support around 7,000 locations across the U.S. With Dutch Bros taking a disciplined approach, fully funding its store expansion through free cash flow, this is a growth stock to own.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Chewy and Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy. The Motley Fool recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.