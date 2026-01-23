The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Key Points

Just because a stock has doubled or tripled over the past year doesn't mean it's due for a correction.

Robinhood is one of the biggest winners of high investing volume, and prediction markets are a key long-term catalyst.

Micron is a critical part of the AI bottleneck and has an extremely low 11 forward P/E ratio.

Investing $2,000 in the right stocks can substantially compound your returns over the long run.

So if you received a bonus at the end of 2025 for all your hard work, or if you're new to investing and are looking to test the waters with the right stocks, putting that amount to work in great businesses and watching your wealth compound over time would be one of the best uses of your money.

Here are two high-quality stocks that look especially attractive for investors looking to put some extra cash to work right now.

Robinhood is riding the investing wave

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has led innovation in the brokerage industry over the past decade, and that track record is part of the reason the fintech stock is an attractive wealth compounder. It pioneered in commission-free stock trading and was also the ringleader for fractional shares.

The fintech company has since expanded to pre-IPO access, crypto trading, 3% IRA matches for Robinhood Gold members, prediction markets, and other resources that most brokerage firms do not offer. Those choices have turned Robinhood into a premier finance app, helping the company double year-over-year revenue in Q3 2025. As a result, investing has become increasingly popular over the years.

Robinhood doubled its revenue year over year in the third quarter of 2025, with transaction-based revenue up 129%. That segment reflects stock, options, and crypto trading fees. The latter component was a key growth engine, with crypto transaction revenue more than quadrupling year over year.

The excellent growth rates also boosted profits by 271%, and that's before accounting for prediction markets. The fintech recently enabled prediction contracts for professional and college football games. These contracts have been a roaring success for the company, and continued demand could make prediction markets a key part of Robinhood's future growth.

However, its core business continues to drive strong engagement, attracting 2.8 million new customers in Q3. Robinhood closed the quarter with 27.9 million investment accounts.

Micron is a key part of the AI bottleneck

Sometimes investors assume that a stock is due for a correction just because it has more than tripled over the past year. Despite generating massive gains, it's still early days for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock.

Investors have recently realized that Micron's memory storage solutions are a key part of the artificial intelligence (AI) bottleneck. AI chips rely on memory to process intense AI workloads. Those chips need memory storage solutions to operate at optimal levels.

Micron's first-quarter fiscal year 2026 results drew significant investor attention and validated the bullish thesis. During that quarter, which ended Nov. 27, 2025, Micron boosted revenue by 57% year over year while telling investors that its Q2 outlook reflects "substantial records" across revenue and other key metrics.

The company has turned into an "essential AI enabler," per its Q1 press release. Micron has been delivering strong revenue growth numbers for several quarters, so the signs were there. However, the scale of the growth in Q1, the optimistic forecast for Q2, and Micron's net profit margin surging to almost 40% prompted a strong response to the company's quarterly results.

Micron looks like a long-term winner, and with a forward P/E ratio of just 11, it is extremely undervalued.

