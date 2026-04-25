The Best Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

Key Points

Amazon's stock is starting to heat up, and this could just be the start.

Dutch Bros is one of the best expansion stories.

E.l.f. Beauty has a great opportunity by increasing distribution of the Rhode brand.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

It's been a topsy-turvy market this year, with the war with Iran injecting a lot of uncertainty. Meanwhile, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has brought higher oil prices and potential supply shortages of important resources like helium and sulfur.

That said, you ultimately have to look past the short-term impacts of the war and find good stocks for the long term. With $10,000, you can take solid positions in three stocks. Let's look at great growth stocks to buy right now with solid long-term catalysts.

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Amazon: The sleeping giant awakes

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally awoken from its long slumber, but it's not too late to buy the stock. This is a company that bets big to win big, and it's doing just that by pouring $200 billion this year in data center infrastructure to help meet the demand it is seeing at its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS growth is starting to accelerate, and this spending should keep the momentum going. Amazon already built a large data center dedicated to Anthropic toward the end of last year that featured its Trainium chips, and it just announced plans to further invest in the large language model (LLM) maker in a deal that will cement it as the company's main cloud and training provider over the next decade.

Meanwhile, on the e-commerce side of its business, Amazon is using robotics and automation to drive strong operating leverage, leading profit growth to greatly exceed revenue growth. The company is also looking toward satellite internet as another big potential growth driver following its pending acquisition of Globalstar.

This is a great company to own for the long haul, and you can buy around 15 shares for around $3,750 as of this writing.

Dutch Bros: A great expansion story

One of my favorite growth stories in the consumer space is coffee shop operator Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The company has been seeing strong same-store sales growth powered by its unique beverage menu, increased brand marketing, and new order-ahead mobile option. Meanwhile, the company is now starting to introduce hot food items, which is another strong driver.

Dutch Bros shops tend to be relatively small, with no indoor seating, and are served mostly through two drive-thrus. This makes them relatively cheap to build out as the company expands. Despite their size, each shop generates over $2 million in sales, which just gives them great unit economics and quick payback periods.

With 1,136 stores at the end of last year and plans to support 7,000 in the U.S. eventually, Dutch Bros is a great expansion story with a lot of upside. You can buy around 60 shares for around $3,325, as of this writing.

E.l.f. Beauty: On the Rhode to distribution gains

Over the years, I've learned that one of the biggest catalysts in the consumer space that can really drive stock prices higher is distribution gains. It doesn't really matter what the product is.

I've seen it with dog food from Freshpet and Blue Buffalo and with energy drinks from Celsius and Monster Beverage. I've also seen it with e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), and now the company has a second kick at the can with this following its acquisition of celebrity Hailey Bieber's popular Rhode skincare brand.

Bieber, who will stay on as the chief creative officer, built Rhode into a brand with more than $200 million in sales in less than three years by just selling around 10 products on the company's website. Now e.l.f. will have the opportunity to expand Rhode's product line and bring the brand into more stores in the coming years.

Rhode recently started being sold at LVMH's Sephora, and once the exclusivity period of that deal ends, expect e.l.f. to bring the brand to other retail locations in the coming years. This will be a major growth driver for the company and is the biggest reason to own the stock.

Rounding out a $10,000 investment, you can buy around 40 shares for around $2,775 as of this writing.

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Amazon, Dutch Bros, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Celsius Holdings, Dutch Bros, Freshpet, Monster Beverage, and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool recommends Lvmh Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.