The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The duration of mobile processor maker Qualcomm's predicted weakness this year may be overestimated.

International money transfer platform Remitly is poised to continue growing at a double-digit pace simply because it provides a much-needed solution.

Digital advertising middleman The Trade Desk provides marketable value in any and all environments.

Got some idle money you're ready to put to work for a while? Is there $1,000 you have available (or any amount, really) that you'd like to turn into something more? That's easier said than done right now. Too many stocks have demonstrated a bit too much vulnerability of late. Another wave of weakness feels possible.

Not every name is uncomfortably risky here, however. Even if the market does get upended again, a few stocks are apt to hold up well enough and then enjoy more than their fair share of any recovery. Here's a rundown of three of these names.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) 23% share price pullback from its early January peak makes enough superficial sense. Not only has this been a tough period for most of the technology sector, but this company has clearly conceded that a lack of enough memory chips to sell is holding it back. But as Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon plainly said when the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results and Q2 guidance earlier this month, the matter is purely one of supply -- demand for its high-performance processors remains robust.

Here's the thing: Right or wrong, memory makers have a habit of over-responding. Once they do the same with this cycle this time around -- and they will soon enough -- Qualcomm can begin making more shipments. The bears have simply priced in too much pessimism here.

Remitly

PayPal's dominance of the online payment space is in no immediate jeopardy. It would be naïve, however, to pretend other contenders can't penetrate this market and put up some strong growth numbers once in it. Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) is one of these others.

In simplest terms, Remitly makes it easy to transfer U.S. dollars to another country, allowing its app's users to clear all the logistical hurdles with just a few simple steps. It serves both consumers and businesses.

And business is good. The company facilitated the transfer of $19.5 billion during the third quarter of last year, up 35% year over year, generating $419.5 million in revenue for itself. Of that amount, $61.2 million was converted into earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), up 29% from the year-ago comparison. Analysts are looking for the same pace of growth at least through 2028, too, although given how easy it makes this otherwise-complicated process, it's likely to maintain this rate of growth for well beyond that.

Yes, its steep valuation is a big reason this stock's been halved since February of last year. It's also 50% below analysts' consensus price target of $20.25, though, and all nine analysts covering this ticker agree that it's a strong buy at this time.

The Trade Desk

Finally, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) is one of the many technology stocks that were driven lower as part of the sector's sweeping sell-off of late. But the market threw the proverbial baby out with the bathwater. This digital advertising optimization platform is needed regardless of the economic backdrop or changing business landscape.

Analysts expect this reliably profitable company's revenue to grow another 16% this year, in fact, following what's projected to be top-line growth of 18% for all of last year. Moreover, priced at only about 12 times this year's anticipated per-share earnings of $2.09, The Trade Desk stock is deep into bargain territory. The market's just forgotten how necessary this company is.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal, Qualcomm, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.