The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

Nvidia has a massive backlog of chip demand it must churn through.

Taiwan Semiconductor will be supplying chips to nearly every competitor in the AI race.

Alphabet has transformed from an AI loser to an AI winner.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Although there are some fears circulating in the market about a potential artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, investors must realize this isn't a repeat of what happened in the early 2000s during the dot-com bubble. Many of those companies weren't making any money, and were valuing each other off of inflated and lofty valuations that didn't make sense.

We're nowhere near that level right now, and several stocks look like great buys, especially if the AI hyperscalers continue spending at the rapid pace they are. If you've got $1,000 ready to invest, these stocks are a great place to begin.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the top stock to buy in the market for a few years now, and I see nothing that changes that perception. Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs), which are accelerated computing units that have produced much of the artificial intelligence technology we enjoy today. There's still high demand for AI computing power, and Nvidia is slated to capitalize on this growth.

During its Washington, D.C., GTC event, CEO Jensen Huang announced the company had about $300 billion in orders of its most advanced computing chips over the next five quarters. That's huge growth, especially considering Nvidia has generated $165 billion in revenue over the past 12 months.

Nvidia trades at about 29 times next year's earnings, which isn't a bad price to pay considering the massive growth it's experiencing.

With many other big tech companies trading at a similar price tag (Apple is actually more expensive despite much slower growth), Nvidia makes for a great buy now.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Nvidia is known as a fabulous chip company, which means it designs the chips and then outsources the manufacturing work to several other businesses. One of the most important is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), which is the world's leading semiconductor manufacturing company. Nearly every chip being used in the AI race (regardless of whether it's in an Nvidia device or not) originated from a TSMC factory, showcasing its dominance.

While Nvidia is the industry leader in GPUs, competitors like AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are rising. Regardless of which computing unit becomes the most popular option over the next few years, it's likely that Taiwan Semiconductor will be supplying the chips. This makes Taiwan Semiconductor an excellent neutral investment in the AI megatrend, as it's a bet that we're going to need more advanced chips in greater quantities.

It's also not very expensive, trading for 24 times next year's earnings. TSMC is also posting incredibly high growth rates (up 41% in U.S. dollars during Q3), indicating that there is still a ton of growth out there for Taiwan Semi to capture.

Alphabet

Last is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Alphabet was supposed to be a casualty of AI when it first became mainstream, as everyone assumed generative AI would replace its primary business: the Google Search engine. However, Google integrated AI search overviews into the platform, which bridges the gap between a full generative AI experience and a more traditional one. This has been a great integration and has allowed Google to maintain its place at the top.

Additionally, Alphabet has a growing cloud computing division that provides computing power to many clients. When Alphabet announced massive capital expenditure figures, some of this is going to building out cloud computing capacity, which it will directly benefit from. This makes the risk of Alphabet overbuilding its AI infrastructure relatively small, as it will always be able to rent this computing power out to other clients that may be running AI or traditional workloads.

Regardless, Alphabet isn't horribly priced at 26 times next year's earnings, although this certainly isn't cheap, especially when Nvidia's and Taiwan Semiconductor's growth rates are factored in. Still, I think Alphabet is an excellent investment now, and it should be at the top of everyone's shopping lists heading into 2026.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $604,044!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,220,149!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Broadcom, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.