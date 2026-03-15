The Best Stock to Invest $100 in Right Now

Key Points

Opera's growth has exceeded expectations, driven primarily by better monetization of its web browser.

The company is poised to deliver robust growth -- and could even exceed its guidance in 2026.

The strong outlook over the next couple of years suggests that the stock is primed for solid gains.

10 stocks we like better than Opera ›

Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) may not be a household name in the technology industry, but a closer look at the Oslo, Norway-based company's recent results and guidance will tell us that it is probably one of the best stocks you can buy right now.

Known for its web browser, Opera has been clocking healthy growth rates due to the improving monetization of its user base. More importantly, the stock trades at an attractive valuation, which makes it an ideal bet for investors looking to buy a value stock right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Let's say you have $100 in investible cash after clearing your bills, saving for difficult times, and paying off high-interest loans. You could consider putting that money into Opera stock. Here's why.

Opera is growing at a steady pace

There is nothing flashy about Opera's growth like some of the artificial intelligence (AI)-focused companies in the technology sector have been reporting. The company's revenue in 2025 increased by 28% to almost $615 million. Its adjusted earnings also increased by a fairly healthy 17% during the year to $1.12 per share.

Opera gets 65% of its revenue from the advertising business. The good news is that this area has been in good health, primarily driven by an increase in Opera's advertising partners across the company's browsing platforms. Apart from in-browser advertising, Opera has been witnessing robust growth in revenue from what it calls "user intent query." In simpler words, Opera's browser detects the user's intent while searching for something, and it sends that query to one of its advertising partners.

Opera's revenue from intent-based queries jumped by 16% from the year-ago period in the fourth quarter. This segment could keep growing at a healthy pace in the future as intent-based marketing reportedly commands 3 times higher conversion rates for advertisers, reduces sales cycles by 40%, and improves lead quality by 25%.

Apart from these initiatives to monetize its browser offerings, Opera is also focused on adding higher-value users from Western countries. The company added 2 million monthly average users (MAUs) in the western markets last quarter. It had 60 million western MAUs at the end of Q4 2025 out of a total of 284 million MAUs.

What's worth noting is that Opera's overall MAUs dropped from 296 million in the year-ago period. However, its average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 26% year over year due to the company's focus on adding users who tend to spend more.

The guidance and the valuation make the stock a solid buy

Opera anticipates a 17% to 20% increase in revenue in 2026. It expects its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin to remain constant at 2025 levels.

However, Opera may end up exceeding expectations, just like it did last year. Opera was originally expecting 2025 revenue to increase by 17%, but it eventually reported much stronger growth. Given that it is experiencing healthy growth in ARPU and operates in the massive advertising market, don't be surprised to see Opera deliver better-than-expected results once again.

Not surprisingly, analysts are expecting a 25% jump in its earnings this year to $1.40 per share, followed by 20%-plus growth over the next couple of years as well.

With the tech stock trading at just 13 times earnings right now, a nice discount to the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 index's earnings multiple of 31, Opera looks like a no-brainer buy given its earnings growth potential.

Should you buy stock in Opera right now?

Before you buy stock in Opera, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opera wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,000!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,029!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 15, 2026.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.