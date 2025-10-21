Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon vs. Alphabet

Key Points

Both companies are exposed to consumer sentiment.

Amazon is growing its profits at a faster rate than Alphabet.

Alphabet's valuation is cheaper.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two of the biggest companies in the world, ranking as the fifth and fourth largest, respectively. Conventional wisdom states that as these companies become larger, it becomes more difficult for them to grow at a rapid rate.

However, both of these companies have put up respectable growth rates that are often quicker than the broader market.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Each of these stocks is a popular investment, but does one look like a better buy right now?

Each business is subject to economic conditions

Both Amazon and Alphabet draw a significant portion of their revenue from consumer-facing products. For Amazon, its commerce divisions are obviously affected by the strength of the consumer. If we hit an economic downturn or recession, Amazon's sales are sure to tank. In Q2, 60% of Amazon's sales came from its North American commerce divisions with an additional 22% coming internationally.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is in the same boat, but for a different reason. The majority of Alphabet's revenue comes from its advertising businesses. In Q2, Google advertising generated $71.3 billion in sales for Alphabet. In total, Alphabet generated $96.4 billion during Q2, so it's just as exposed to an economic downturn or recession.

Both Amazon and Alphabet will see strong revenue growth when economic conditions are good, but may see stagnant revenue growth when conditions become more difficult. However, Amazon has one ace up its sleeve.

Revenue isn't everything when considering an investment; investors also have to consider profits. Although Amazon gets a large chunk of its revenue from consumer-facing businesses, it gets more than half of its profits from its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). In Q2, AWS accounted for 53% of Amazon's total operating profits despite making up 18% of revenue.

Cloud computing is a more resilient industry than goods or advertising. It will hold up a lot better during a downturn because many workload migrations need to happen regardless of what is going on in the economy. Additionally, this is a subscription service, so companies must pay the bill each month to use it.

Alphabet also has a cloud computing wing, but it is much smaller than AWS. Furthermore, Alphabet's overall operating margin on its advertising side is greater than Amazon's commerce divisions, so Google Cloud will never have the impact on its company's profit picture compared to AWS.

I think this makes Amazon slightly more resilient, giving it the edge in the business comparison side.

Winner: Amazon

Growth rates are similar for both companies

When reviewing growth rates, it's difficult to establish a winner. Alphabet has had a slight edge over the past few quarters, but the difference is minimal.

However, any Amazon investor knows that it isn't a revenue growth story; it's a profit growth story. Amazon's operating profits have grown much quicker than Alphabet's. That pattern will likely continue as Amazon's high-margin businesses (AWS and advertising services) grow at a quicker rate than other divisions.

Winner: Amazon

Alphabet is a far cheaper stock

Moving to the last category, Amazon is up two points to zero, but if the stock is far too expensive, Alphabet could easily be the better buy. Amazon's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a bit skewed because it has a significant investment portfolio, so it's forced to report gains and losses on these investments each quarter, even if it never sells any stock. As a result, the price-to-operating profit ratio is a much better comparison tool.

Winner: Alphabet

From this standpoint, Alphabet used to be a far greater value just six months ago. However, the gap has now closed. While Alphabet still trades at a decent discount to Amazon, I don't think it's enough to warrant declaring Alphabet the outright winner in this comparison.

Although Alphabet is a fantastic investment and I think it's an overall great buy, Amazon's growth and resilience, combined with a reasonable valuation, make it a slightly better buy than Alphabet, although by a narrow margin.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $475,196 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $47,949 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $646,805!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.