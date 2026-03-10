Best Stock to Buy and Hold Forever: Costco vs. Home Depot

Key Points

Costco and Home Depot both benefit greatly from their expansive scale.

Costco offers consistent same-store sales growth, but at an elevated valuation.

Home Depot’s cheaper shares come with cyclical demand trends.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale ›

Owning consumer-facing businesses can be an easier approach in the stock market. That's because investors are probably more familiar with their products and services since they might be customers themselves. This provides a valuable level of insight.

Applying the framework to the retail sector, investors can look at two dominant forces in the industry. Between Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which is the best stock to buy and hold forever?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Both businesses possess wide economic moats

These are high-quality companies because they have both developed durable competitive strengths. This supports their staying power over the long term, minimizing the risk of owning them.

In Costco's case, its scale is the key advantage. The warehouse club operator generated net sales of $68.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026 (ended Feb. 15). Given its limited number of stock-keeping units, it has immense negotiating leverage with its suppliers, keeping prices constantly low for its customers.

Home Depot deserves attention, too. It's the largest player in the home improvement industry, with fiscal 2025 (ended Feb. 1) revenue of $165 billion. Its brand is highly regarded. Its size allows it to invest more than rivals in supply chain and omnichannel capabilities to better serve customers.

Pick Costco for its stability

Costco is the top choice if all investors care about is buying and holding the best companies they can find. This is simply a better business than Home Depot. That's evidenced by Costco's steady financial gains. It seems the company reports same-store sales (SSS) growth in every fiscal year like clockwork. Even in COVID-filled fiscal 2020, this critical metric rose 7.7%, showcasing the company's all-weather appeal.

However, this stock isn't cheap. Investors must be OK paying a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 53.5. That represents a massive 116% premium to the overall S&P 500 index. Shares have crushed the market in the past decade, though.

Pick Home Depot for its valuation

On the other hand, if valuation is a non-negotiable decision variable for you, Home Depot is the preferred alternative. Its shares aren't nearly as expensive as Costco's. They can be purchased at a P/E multiple of 25.2. To be clear, though, this is still a slightly higher figure than the S&P 500.

That lower valuation comes with more cyclical demand trends. For example, Home Depot's same-store sales in the U.S. were up by only 0.5% in fiscal 2025. And management projects a 1% (at the midpoint) overall increase this fiscal year. Customers are feeling the pinch of the uncertain macro backdrop, hesitating to take on renovations and upgrades.

Home Depot is still a profitable business with an impressive dividend streak, which might compel some investors to buy shares.

Should you buy stock in Costco Wholesale right now?

Before you buy stock in Costco Wholesale, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Costco Wholesale wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.