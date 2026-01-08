Key Points

You might have noticed that the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is on a roll. The widely followed index just wrapped up three consecutive years of gains of 16% or more. Such a streak has occurred only five times in the last 98 years. The S&P 500 is off to a good start in the new year as well.

Investors seeking to capitalize on the S&P 500's momentum have several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to choose from. But what's the best S&P 500 ETF to invest $5,000 in as 2026 begins?

Top contenders

Let's first introduce the top contenders in the S&P ETF market.

First on the list is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY). Managed by State Street (NYSE: STT), this ETF is the most popular S&P 500 ETF based on trading volume. It's also the oldest ETF in the U.S., with its inception dating back to January 1993.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust isn't the largest S&P 500 ETF based on assets under management (AUM), though. That honor belongs to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), with an AUM of over $840 billion.

Financial services giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) manages the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: IVV). This fund also has more AUM than the SPDR S&P 500 Trust and runs neck-and-neck with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF based on average daily trading volume over the last three months.

State Street offers investors another S&P 500 ETF option, the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: SPYM). It's a much smaller sibling to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP) offers a distinct approach. This ETF owns the same S&P 500 stocks as the other ETFs discussed. However, each stock is equally weighted, rather than being weighted by market capitalization.

How they compare

As you might expect, these five S&P 500 ETFs are quite similar. The biggest differentiating factors between them are annual expense ratios and liquidity. Here's how they compare on these two fronts:

ETF Annual Expense Ratio Average Trading Volume Last 3 Months SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 0.0945% 80,222,453 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 0.03% 9,060,471 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 0.03% 9,111,643 State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF 0.02% 10,488,768 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF 0.20% 16,873,428

There's also a significant gap in performance between the four market-cap-weighted and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. Over the last decade, market-cap-weighted funds have delivered similar returns. However, the equal-weighted ETF's returns have been much lower. This is primarily due to the sizzling gains generated by the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks and other large growth stocks.

The best of the bunch

Which of these S&P 500 ETFs is the best pick? My vote goes to the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF.

This fund boasts the lowest expense ratio of the five ETFs. Even a tiny advantage can make a difference financially over the long term. Liquidity isn't an issue for the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, either. (Actually, it isn't an issue for any of these S&P 500 ETFs.)

There is at least one scenario, though, where the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF could outperform the rest of the pack in 2026. If the artificial intelligence (AI) boom wanes, stocks such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will likely underperform. Because these stocks comprise significant percentages of the market-cap-weighted ETFs' portfolios, a softening of AI demand could give the equal-weighted S&P ETF, which has less exposure to these megacap stocks, an advantage.

