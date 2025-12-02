Best Risk-Adjusted AI Portfolio for 2026: NVIDIA & Palantir

As we approach 2026, investors might be wondering how to capitalize on the next artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The best strategy is to invest in both NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, which provide a balanced AI investment. Let’s examine this in detail –

Reasons to Be Bullish on NVIDIA

Lately, Wall Street grappled with concerns that the AI boom might be drifting into bubble territory. However, NVIDIA’s latest impressive quarterly results effectively dispelled those fears. NVIDIA posted revenues of $57 billion in the fiscal third-quarter 2026, a massive 62% year-over-year surge and a 22% increase quarter-over-quarter, citing investor.nvidia.com.

The most sought-after data center segment saw revenues surge 66% year over year to $51.2 billion, while gaming revenues rose 30% to $4.3 billion. Incessant demand for the new generation Blackwell chips boosted data center revenues, and cloud graphics processing units (GPUs) were totally sold out for the quarter, added Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s CEO.

What’s more, management believes that NVIDIA’s competitive edge in the AI hardware market, along with sustained demand for its CUDA software platform, will drive further growth. As a result, NVIDIA expects revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 to reach $65 billion, with a 2% margin of error.

Anyhow, NVIDIA appears to be financially strong, having returned $37 billion to its shareholders through cash dividends and share buybacks in the first nine months of fiscal 2026. The company also reported a high net income of $31.91 billion in the fiscal third-quarter 2026, up from $19.31 billion a year earlier.

Reasons to Be Bullish on Palantir

Palantir, in recent times, has successfully expanded its U.S. commercial footprint while retaining government contracts, fueled by the ever-growing adoption of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). As a result, revenues from the U.S. commercial segment came in at $397 million for the third quarter, up 121% year over year and 29% quarter over quarter. Government revenues totaled $486 million, up 52% year over year and 14% sequentially, citing investors.palantir.com.

Overall, Palantir’s revenues reached $1.18 billion in the third quarter, up 63% year over year and 18% quarter over quarter, and it has easily beaten Wall Street projections. CEO Alex Karp further noted that the GAAP net income for the quarter was an impressive $476 million, which is almost half a billion dollars in only three months.

Management remains optimistic about Palantir’s future growth, banking on several large AI enterprise contracts. Consequently, Palantir expects revenues for the full year to be between $4.396 billion and $4.400 billion, while for the fourth quarter to be between $1.327 billion and $1.331 billion.

2026’s Best Risk-Adjusted AI Bet: NVIDIA & Palantir

NVIDIA’s latest quarterly results underscore its robust financial strength and dominant position in the AI market, paving the way for further growth. Similarly, Palantir’s expansion across both commercial and government segments, driven by its AI platform adoption, reinforces confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

However, skeptics may highlight Palantir’s high valuation, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 230.7, significantly higher than the Internet-Software industry's average of 38.06. This increases the risk of a sharp price drop if there is a broader market correction.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

But holding NVIDIA alongside Palantir can help mitigate this risk since the company is a large, profitable, and dominant player in the AI market, trading at a more reasonable forward P/E of 38.94, below the Semiconductor - General industry’s average of 43.02.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Therefore, investors may choose to invest in both NVIDIA for its stability and Palantir for its potential high-growth upside. NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Palantir has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.