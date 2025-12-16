The Best Retail Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now

Key Points

Urban Outfitters' stock is surging this year, but its share price remains below $100.

Under new leadership and innovative subscription models, its subscription segment sales skyrocketed 48% in Q3 of fiscal year 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Urban Outfitters ›

For the first time in 20 years, Urban Outfitters' (NASDAQ: URBN) share price will increase for three consecutive years (it's up 49% so far in 2025). The stock hit a 52-week high last week of $83.38.

Despite the strong performance for this retail stock in 2025, Urban Outfitters still trades below $100. It also has real potential to go even higher.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Shea Jensen takes over at Urban Outfitters

In February 2024, Shea Jensen was appointed president of the company's North American division. Since then, she has leaned into developing innovative concepts within the lifestyle retail industry. The company has reported three consecutive quarters of record net sales, including in its most recent report (fiscal 2026's Q3), when sales rose 12.3% year over year to a record $1.53 billion.

The company heavily invested in its Nuuly subscription service, which allows consumers to rent a tote bag full of outfits that users choose from. They can return the clothes at the end of each month, regardless of condition, or simply buy and keep them. And just recently, in November 2025, Urban Outfitters introduced in-store returns for totes; subscribers originally had to return them through free shipping.

Nuuly has been a hit, with Urban Outfitters' subscription segment net sales in Q3 increasing 49%, primarily driven by a 42% rise in average active subscribers.

Outside of subscription services, the company is also aggressively pursuing Gen Z consumers. In May 2025, it introduced On Rotation, an in-store retail experience concept, featuring rotating fashion themes and styles at its locations. The retailer has partnered with various brands through this program, including Nike, Levi's, and UGG, offering distinct fashion experiences tailored to younger audiences.

Following its positive third-quarter report, analysts view Urban Outfitters' stock as overweight, indicating that its price is expected to increase. Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $85 to $91, with the average analyst price target landing at $85.36. Both figures are above its current price, suggesting the company has room to grow.

Should you buy stock in Urban Outfitters right now?

Before you buy stock in Urban Outfitters, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Urban Outfitters wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2025.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.