The Best Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Right Now

Key Points

IonQ was recently announced as a winner of the DARPA contract.

The quantum specialist's computing accuracy is better than its peers'.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing is closer to reality than most investors realize. There are several companies with viable technologies that can produce accurate results with meaningful information. We're likely only a handful of years away from this technology being widely deployed at the commercial level. Investors would be smart to consider investing in quantum computing now, so they can capture the major upside that could be coming down the pipeline.

One of my favorite quantum computing stocks is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). It recently received major news regarding a contract, and it's a leader in the quantum world. All this adds up to a stock that could produce incredible returns, making it a smart pick now.

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IonQ was recently announced as a winner of the DARPA contract

One of the biggest contracts IonQ could win was from DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. This division develops new and advanced technologies for defense purposes, and quantum computing is obviously one that's on the horizon. Along with a handful of other companies, IonQ was selected as a recipient of the contract. This places IonQ's technology on the fast track to be deployed in military applications, a major market opportunity.

However, IonQ was also doing quite well without that contract. In the fourth quarter, revenue recognized from contracts and early stage systems sales reached $61.9 million, up 429% year over year. In 2026, it expects $235 million in revenue, up from $130 million in 2025. This indicates that IonQ is progressing rapidly in its development of quantum technologies, and that it's one of the more popular options.

This should come as no surprise, as IonQ's trapped ion technology provides the most accurate results of any quantum computer in the world. That's obviously a major selling point for a technology whose primary concern is accuracy, which is why IonQ has been so successful lately.

We're still a long way out from knowing if IonQ will end up being a major winner in the quantum computing space, or if it will be a bust. However, with leading accuracy capabilities, winning a massive government contract, and seeing its revenue growth accelerate rapidly, there are several hints investors can take regarding IonQ.

I think designating a small, 1% position in your portfolio to IonQ would be a smart move. That way, if it flops, it doesn't tank the portfolio's returns. But if it succeeds, that little 1% exposure can turn into something far greater.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

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Keithen Drury has positions in IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.