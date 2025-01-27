Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

The S&P 500 closed 0.3% lower at 6,101.24 on Friday, reversing earlier gains that saw the index hit a fresh intraday record. The Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.5% to 19,954.30, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 140.82 points, or 0.3%, to close at 44,424.25.

These losses ended a four-day winning streak for the three major indexes. The pullback was partly driven by declines in megacap tech stocks, which had been instrumental in pushing the market to all-time highs.

Weekly Performance Highlights Market Optimism

Despite Friday’s losses, the three major indexes posted their second consecutive positive week, signaling a resurgence in the bull market after December’s pullback. Overall, the S&P 500 added 1.7% last week, the Dow Jones gained 2.2% and the Nasdaq advanced 1.7%. The S&P 500 also recorded a new all-time closing high on Thursday.

Trump’s Policies Boost Market Sentiment

Market optimism was fueled by excitement over President Donald Trump’s pro-business policies following his return to the White House. Investors were relieved that Trump had only issued tariff threats rather than formal actions in his first days back in office.

Additionally, Trump’s comments at Davos, Switzerland, calling for immediate interest rate cuts and lower oil prices from Saudi Arabia and OPEC nations, influenced market sentiment (read: Here's Why S&P 500 ETFs Are Soaring: Trump, Earnings & Economy).

Market Expert Insights

“So far, markets have reacted to every statement made by the President, even those that should not have any impact,” said Mark Malek, Chief Investment Officer at Siebert, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. “This shows that traders have not yet settled into their pace.”

Winning ETFs in Focus

T-Rex 2X Long NFLX Daily Target ETF NFLU – Up 28.3%

The T-Rex 2X Long NFLX Daily Target ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of NFLX. The ETF charges 105 bps in fees. Netflix shares gained 13.9% last week on upbeat earnings.

T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF MSTZ – Up 24.5%

MicroStrategy shares lost 7.9% last week. The T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the inverse of the daily performance of MSTR. The expense ratio of the ETF is 1.05%.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF NVOX – Up 23.7%

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long NVO ETF seeks daily leveraged investment results of two times the daily percentage change in the share price of NOVO Nordisk A/S - ADR. The expense ratio of the ETF is 1.29% annually.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF PTIR – Up 20.4%

The PLTR stock jumped 11.7% last week. The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 2 times the daily percentage change of the common stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.15%.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Long Uranium ETF URAX – Up 18.2%

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long Uranium ETF seeks daily leveraged investment results of two times the daily percentage change in the share price of the Global X Uranium ETF. The ETF charges 95 bps in fees.





