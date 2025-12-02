Best-Performing ETFs of November

Wall Street recorded a subdued November this year. The S&P 500 lost 0.04% over the past month (as of Nov. 28, 2025), the Dow Jones advanced 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.9%.

The ebbing chances of the Fed cutting rates in December weighed on markets in November.Concerns over a potential artificial intelligence (AI) bubble were the other causes of concern (read: ETFs to Play Amid Rising AI Bubble Concerns).

The healthcare sector received a boost in November as investors rotated to non-cyclical and lower-valuation sectors for diversification from the tech space. Note that Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV gained about 9.1% over the past month (as of Nov. 28, 2025).

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few key events of the month of November.

End of Government Shutdown

The record-breaking U.S. government shutdown, which lasted more than six weeks, ended on the evening of Nov. 12, 2025. However, the limited availability of key economic data points triggered the speculation that the Fed may not opt for rate cuts in December (read: Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week).

Upbeat Earnings & Guidance Offered by NVIDIA

Chip giant NVIDIA NVDA delivered another blockbuster quarter last month, easing investor concerns about soaring artificial intelligence (AI) spending that has weighed on markets in recent weeks (read: NVIDIA Jumps on Upbeat Earnings & Guidance: ETFs in Focus).

For the quarter ending in October, NVIDIA beat on both lines. The company’s data center business generated $51.2 billion versus the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $49.3 billion, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

SoftBank's Nvidia Stake Sale: A Strategic Move?

NVDA shares have lost 14.4% over the past month despite upbeat earnings.The Japanese conglomerate SoftBank confirmed that it had sold its entire stake in the U.S. chip giant for $5.83 billion (read: Is SoftBank's Nvidia Stake Sale a Strategic Shift? AI ETF Theme Wins).

The proceeds will fund SoftBank’s $22.5 billion investment in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, as mentioned on CNBC. Softbank had to free up capital to back large-scale infrastructure projects like the proposed “Stargate” data center initiative as well.

Polar Blast to Warm Up Natural Gas

Natural gas prices surged in November. The likelihood of extreme cold gripping the United States, Asia, and parts of Europe is rising. For the United States, forecasters expect a winter that’s cooler than normal, and certainly colder than last year, per Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. A severe cold snap would likely push up power and natural gas prices. United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG surged about 7% over the past month.

Eli Lilly Hits $1 Trillion Milestone

Eli Lilly LLY briefly crossed the $1 trillion market cap on Nov. 21, 2025 — becoming the first-ever health-care company to join the elite group mainly dominated by tech giants, as mentioned on CNBC. Eli Lilly’s dominance in the booming GLP-1/GIP market continues to power its stock this year, thanks to immense growth from Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Lilly’s competitive edge comes from tirzepatide, which targets both GLP-1 and GIP — an advantage over peer company Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide drugs. Thedrug is helping Lilly to lead a weight-loss market that has immense potential, per analysts (read: Eli Lilly Hits $1 Trillion Milestone: ETFs to Invest in).

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning ETFs of the month of November.

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPYM – Up 186% over the past one month

The underlying S&P 500 Index is designed to measure the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market. The fund charges 2 bps in fees and yields 1.13% annually.

Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF BWET – Up 186%

The underlying Breakwave Tanker Futures Index follows the near-dated futures market on a constant rolling basis. The fund charges 350 bps in fees.

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF WNTR – Up 32.1%

The YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks to generate monthly income from a synthetic covered put strategy on MSTR, while providing indirect short exposure to the share price of MSTR. The fund charges 101 bps in fees and yields 56.18% annually.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF LITP – Up 26.3%

The underlying Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners Index seeks to track the performance of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue and assets from mining, exploration, development, or production of lithium. The fund charges 65 bps in fees and yields 3.60% annually.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF OZEM – Up 20.1%

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF is the world’s first GLP-1 ETF. OZEM is an actively-managed ETF. The fund charges 59 bps and yields 0.16% annually. Roundhill believes that weight loss drugs, including GLP-1 agonists, offer one of the most groundbreaking advancements in the global pharmaceuticals industry.

