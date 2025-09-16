Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week: Crypto & Blockchain Rule

Wall Street was upbeat last week, despite facing a slew of downbeat economic data points. Jobs data came in softer, consumer sentiment was weaker, and inflation came in hotter. Still, the hopes of a Fed rate cut this month may have boosted market performance.

Meanwhile, corporate strength remained resilient, IPO markets remained strong, and the tech boom fueled by the AI euphoria remained in place. The heightened trade tensions, too, have receded to a large extent.

Overall, the S&P 500 has gained by 1.6%, the Dow Jones has advanced by 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite has surged by 2%. Let’s discuss the week in detail.

Decline in Consumer Sentiment

The University of Michigan’s preliminary Survey of Consumers revealed that overall sentiment declined to 55.4 in September, marking a 4.8% sequential decline and a 21% year-over-year drop. It was also the lowest reading since May, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Index of Consumer Expectations fell by 7.3% sequentially and 30.4% annually to 51.8 in September, while the Current Economic Conditions were not that bad. The sentiment around the current economic conditions slipped 0.8% month on month and 3.3% year over year to 61.2. Consumers are probably fearing the uncertainty regarding tariffs and the likelihood of higher inflation.

Spike in Inflation

The U.S. annual inflation rate grew to 2.9% in August 2025, the highest since January, after staying the same at 2.7% in both June and July, in line with market expectations, as quoted on tradingeconomics.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4%, the highest since January, above forecasts of 0.3%, per the above-mentioned tradingeconomics article. The increase was fueled by higher gasoline prices and stronger food inflation.

Core inflation held steady at 3.1%, unchanged from July and in line with February’s high. On a monthly basis, core CPI increased 0.3%, in line with July’s growth and market expectations, as mentioned in the above-said tradingeconomics article.

Downbeat August Jobs Data

The U.S. economy added 22,000 jobs in August 2025, lower than an upwardly revised 79,000 in July and market forecasts of 75,000, as quoted on tradingeconomics. Jobs data for June were revised down by 27,000, and the change for July was revised up by 6,000.

With these revisions, the previously reported employment data for June and July combined got cut by 21,000. The unemployment rate at 4.3% changed little in August, per government data.

Job growth was mainly noticed in sectors such as health care and social assistance. Job losses were also pronounced in wholesale trade and manufacturing.

Fed Rate Cut Bets

At the time of writing, there are 93.4% chances of a 25-bp rate cut in the September meeting, while chances of a 50-bp rate cut are 6.6%, per the CME FedWatch Tool. Notably, the odds of a 25-bp cut have increased since Sept. 5, 2025, as markets are no longer expecting a large cut due to a hot inflation print.

Hot IPO Market

Six companies went public over a five-day stretch, each raising more than $100 million — a landmark not seen since November 2021, according to Renaissance Capital, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Yahoo Finance went on to mention that last week’s listings included the likes of Gemini Space Station (GEMI), the parent company of crypto exchange Gemini, coffee chain Black Rock Coffee Bar (BRCB), transportation technology company Via Transportation (VIA), and engineering service provider Legence (LGN), Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR), a fintech company and the Swedish "buy now, pay later" lender Klarna (KLAR).

Top-Performing ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of the last week. Crypto-based and blockchain-based ETFs rallied mainly. And why not? Solana price gained about 13.3% last week, Bitcoin rallied 4.5%, and Ethereum added 3.7% gains last week.

CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF WGMI – Up 26.7%

The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF seeks to provide investors with total return. The fund charges 75 bps in fees.

Global X Blockchain ETF BKCH – Up 21.9%

The underlying Solactive Blockchain Index provides exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of blockchain technology. The fund charges 50 bps in fees and yields 5.15% annually.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF STCE – Up 21.8%

The underlying Schwab Crypto Thematic Index (Net) seeks to deliver global exposure to companies that may benefit from the development or utilization of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, and the business activities connected to blockchain and other distributed ledger technology. The fund charges 30 bps in fees.

Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF MNRS – Up 21.4%

The underlying Indxx Bitcoin Miners Index measures the performance of global Bitcoin mining companies that generate the majority of their revenues from Bitcoin mining activities or mining-related hardware, software, services, or projects. The fund charges 59 bps in fees.

Solana ETF SOLZ – Up 17.6%

The Solana ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation. SOLZ offers investors 1X exposure to one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund charges 95 bps in fees.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

