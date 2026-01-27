Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week: Commodity Wins

Wall Street was downbeat last week amid geopolitical uncertainty. The S&P 500 lost 0.4%, the Dow Jones retreated 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a new wave of protectionist measures against European allies.

The tension centered on the “Greenland row,” with the U.S. administration threatening across-the-board duties of 10% to 25% on eight European nations, while some reports flagged potential tariffs of up to 200% on French exports (read: European ETFs in Spotlight Following Trump's Tariff Retreat at Davos).

Gold bullion ETF SPDR Gold Trust GLD surged 8.4% last week on increased safe-haven demand for the yellow metal. Against this backdrop, we highlight the winning exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of the week.

ETFs in Focus

Natural Gas

United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG – Up 35.2%

U.S. natural gas futures skyrocketed amid severe winter weather. Futures surged as a historic winter storm tore across the United States, choking supply and boosting heating demand. The severe weather shut down almost 10% of U.S. gas output, as mentioned by Trading Economics.

Platinum

GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM – Up 20.8%

Platinum futures extended a record rally as strong investment demand and a tight physical market pushed prices higher. Expectations of lower U.S. interest rates, dollar weakness, and ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions have further supported demand for the precious metal.

Silver

Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF SLVR – Up 17.0%

Silver prices surged as strong safe-haven and investment demand met prolonged tightness in the physical market, boosting retail buying in China and India. Heightened geopolitical risks, along with expectations of U.S. rate cuts under a potentially more dovish Fed, have further fueled inflows into the metal.

Gold Miners

Global X Gold Explorers ETF GOEX – Up 14.1%

The same safe-haven fundamentals worked for gold prices too. Gold extended its record rally last week. Since mining stocks often act as leveraged plays on the underlying metal, gold mining ETF GOEX rose sharply.

Palladium

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF PALL – Up 13.3%

Palladium futures climbed to the highest level in over three years (per Trading Economics), as supply concerns intensified amid geopolitical risks and fears of disruptions to North American metal flows tied to potential Canada–China trade tensions. Strong investment inflows and increased trading activity in China have helped palladium gain solidly, despite softer automotive demand, as mentioned by Trading Economics.





Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL): ETF Research Reports

Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX): ETF Research Reports

United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG): ETF Research Reports

Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (SLVR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.