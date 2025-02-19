Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was upbeat last week, with the S&P 500 adding 1.5%, the Dow Jones gaining about 0.6% and the Nasdaq surging 2.6%. Last week witnessed the release of hot January inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3% in January from a year ago and surpassed market expectations by 2.9%, according to a Feb. 12 report from the Labor Department. This marks an uptick from 2.9% in December and an increase from the 3 1/2-year low of 2.4% recorded in September.

With the release of such hot inflation data, chances are lower that the Fed would cut rates faster this year. Morgan Stanley MS has recently adjusted its forecast for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, now expecting a single 25 basis point (bps) reduction this year, per Reuters, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. This is in line with projections from Barclays (BCS) and Macquarie. Previously, Morgan Stanley had anticipated two 25 bps cuts in March and June (read: Only One Rate Cut Expected in 2025? ETFs to Play).

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of last week.

ETFs in Focus

United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG – Up 12.4%

The United States Natural Gas ETF LP is an exchange-traded security that is designed to track in percentage terms the movements of natural gas prices. The ETF’s expense ratio is 1.01% annually.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF ABNY – Up 12.1%

The YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF seeks current income and exposure to the share price of the common stock of Airbnb, Inc., subject to a limit on potential investment gains. The ETF charges 99 bps in fees and yields 25.07% annually.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB – Up 10%

The CSI Overseas China Internet Index is designed to measure the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded China-based companies whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors. The ETF charges 70 bps in fees.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG – Up 9%

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF seeks long-term growth of capital. Companies within ARKG are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business. The ETF charges 75 bps in fees.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF ODDS – Up 8.8%

The underlying BlueStar Global Online Gambling, Video Gaming, and eSports Index tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid companies involved in the online gambling, video gaming and eSports industries. The ETF charges 60 bps in fees and yields 0.48% annually.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG): ETF Research Reports

United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG): ETF Research Reports

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.