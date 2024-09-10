Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was downbeat last week. The S&P 500 posted its worst week in 18 months after weak U.S. jobs data triggered Fed rate cut debates and the tech sector slumped. The S&P 500 lost 4.3% last week.

Tech king NVIDIA (NVDA) (down 13.9% last week) caused market uncertainty amid concerns that prices soared on the boom around artificial intelligence (AI), and weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.8% last week and the Dow Jones declined 2.9%. The Labor Department reported that U.S. employment increased less than expected in August while the jobless rate declined in line with expectations to 4.2% from 4.3% in July, suggesting a slowdown in the labor market.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 142,000 in August but fell short of the 160,000 increase that economists polled by Reuters had expected while July numbers were revised down to 89,000 from 114,000. Treasury yields tumbled, recovered and then fell again after the jobs report showed that U.S. employers hired fewer workers in August than expected by economists.

The closely watched jobs data showed labor market momentum slowing more than expected, indicating that it is tough for the United States to achieve a soft landing. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that gained last week.

ETFs in Focus

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX – Up 26%

The S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index Total Return offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index. The expense ratio of the ETF is 0.89% (read: Market Volatility Jumps: ETFs to Tap).

ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF SETH – Up 12.8%

The underlying S&P CME Ether Futures Index measures the performance of the front-month ether futures contract trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The fund charges 95 bps in fees and yields 1.94% annually.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF DFND – Up 10%

The underlying Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender Index capitalizes on the theory that, over time, companies that consistently grow their dividends tend to have investment returns above overall market returns and companies that do not grow their dividends tend to have investment returns below overall market returns. The expense ratio of the ETF is 1.63%. The ETF yields 1.70% annually.

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF FIAT – Up 8.2%

The YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks current income while providing indirect inverse exposure to the share price of the common stock of Coinbase Global Inc. The fund charges 99 bps in fees. The ETF yields 17.88% annually.

United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG – Up 7.1%

The underlying Natural Gas Price Index is the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the NYMEX. The expense ratio is 1.01%.

