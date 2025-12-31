Best-Performing Active ETFs of 2025

The investing world has been witnessing tectonic shifts over the past few years due to changing global economic fundamentals. Investor sentiment has evolved, shaped by experiences such as the 2008 financial meltdown, the Eurozone debt crisis, and the COVID-19 crisis. These events made clear the need for continuous adaptation to a shifting macroeconomic environment.

Earlier, the investing domain used to be dominated by passively managed or index-tracking funds. Their low cost and transparent structure have made them highly coveted. But the changing investing backdrop has forced ETF issuers to become more agile.

Agreed, active funds are arguably expensive, as these involve research expenses associated with the manager’s due diligence and additional costs in the form of a wide bid/ask spread beyond the expense ratio. But issuers are still turning more innovative and intend to come up with products that are more dynamic and suited to the current improving but volatile market conditions.

Inside The Growth of Active ETFs

ETFGI reported that assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a new all-time high $1.86 trillion at the end of November.Assets have risen59.4% year to date, increasing from $1.17 trillion at the end of 2024 to $1.86 trillion.

Year-to-date net inflows of $581.25 billion are the highest on record, followed by $331.83 billion in 2024 and $167.28 billion in 2023, per ETFGI. The source mentioned that the total number of actively managed exchange-traded products globally was 4,495 this year, as of November, compared with 3,225 in 2024.

Equity-focused actively managed ETFs listed globally amassed $328.03 billion in net inflows this year through November, higher than the $181.53 billion recorded during the same period in 2024. Fixed income-focused actively managed ETFs reported $219.37 billion of net inflows, compared with $130.25 billion at the same point in 2024.

Dimensional leads the global active ETF space with $250.07 billion in assets, accounting for a 13.4% market share, according to ETFGI. JPMorgan Asset Management follows closely with $244.32 billion, or 13.1%, while iShares ranks third with $111.39 billion and a 6.0% share. Together, the top three providers control 32.5% of global active ETF assets, with the remaining 643 providers each holding less than a 6% market share.

Per BlackRock, adoption of active ETFs is likely to accelerate, with global active ETF AUM expected to triple by 2030 to $4.2 trillion. BlackRock believes that active ETFs are better positioned in today’s market, as alpha generation and risk management are priorities for many investors.

Wining Actively-managed ETFs of 2025

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning actively managed ETFs of 2025.

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF GBUG – Up 143.6%

The Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in shares of gold and silver-focused companies that are engaged in exploring, developing and mining; or royalty and streaming companies engaged in the financing of gold and silver assets. The fund charges 89 bps in fees.

CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF WGMI – Up 79.1%

The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF seeks to provide investors with total return. The fund charges 75 bps in fees.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF PSIL – Up 75.7%

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from or devote 50% of their assets to psychedelic drugs and derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The fund charges 99 bps in fees.

Matthews Korea Active ETF MKOR – Up 68.9%

The Matthews Korea Active ETF looks to generate long-term capital gains. Its fundamental bottom-up approach looks to pick companies with sustainable business models, strong governance and improving competitive advantages against global peers. The fund charges 79 bps in fees.

F/m Emerald Life Sciences Innovation ETF LFSC – Up 23%

The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests primarily in equity securities of life sciences companies. The fund selects investments based on breakthrough science and innovation, targeting unique growth opportunities across companies of any size. The fund's investments include common and preferred stock, other investment companies, and depositary receipts. The fund charges 79 bps in fees.





