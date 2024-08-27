News & Insights

The Best New Non-Fiction Books of 2024

August 27, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

The Best New Non-Fiction Books of 2024

Books offer a richer, deeper way to understand our ever-changing world. Instead of relying on quick searches, consider diving into the wisdom of experts through well-crafted nonfiction. Whether you're exploring complex topics like wealth inequality, algorithmic influence, or conservative culture wars, or seeking personal growth through memoirs about identity, grief, or marriage, this list of the best nonfiction books of 2024 (so far) has something for everyone. These three titles promise to expand your mind and offer new perspectives on the world around us: 

  1. "Filterworld" by Kyle Chayka explores how algorithms shape our lives, urging a more intentional approach to consuming culture.
  2. "Limitarianism" by Ingrid Robeyns argues for capping extreme wealth to combat societal issues, presenting a bold vision for economic reform.
  3. "I Heard Her Call My Name" by Lucy Sante offers a deeply personal memoir on her gender transition at sixty-six, reflecting on identity and transformation.

Finsum: Digging deeper into filterworld might give a better framework as to how we can understand how we are manipulated by the technology we use. 

 

