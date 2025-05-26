Best Natural and Organic Food Stocks to Keep an Eye On in 2025

An updated edition of the April 11, 2025 article.



The natural foods industry has evolved from a niche market into a mainstream sector, thanks to growing health consciousness and environmental awareness among consumers. With an increasing focus on clean eating, sustainability and ethical sourcing, natural and organic food products have rapidly gained popularity. As consumers seek products that align with their health goals, ethical farming practices and environmentally friendly production methods have become integral to the natural food movement.



Consumers are gravitating toward products that offer transparency in sourcing and minimal processing. Shoppers are scrutinizing ingredient labels, favoring organic, non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) and preservative-free options. Governments worldwide are also promoting clean eating and stricter food labeling regulations, further driving market expansion. As a result, natural food companies are seeing stronger brand loyalty and the ability to command premium pricing.



Companies like The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN and Vital Farms, Inc. VITL are responding to the rising demand for organic, clean-label and ethically sourced foods. With consumers prioritizing transparency, sustainability and minimal processing, the market for natural foods continues to grow. Expanding farm networks, plant-based innovations and a focus on humane, eco-friendly production are shaping the industry's future.



The natural foods industry is set to evolve with continuous innovation and expanding product categories. Companies are investing in plant-based alternatives, functional foods enriched with vitamins and probiotics and sustainable farming technologies. E-commerce is also playing a crucial role in making natural foods more accessible, allowing consumers to shop for organic and gluten-free products with ease. The global healthy foods market is expected to reach $2.26 trillion by 2035.



If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Natural Foods Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND and General Mills, Inc. GIS.



Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and uncover your next big opportunity.

4 Natural Food Stocks to Watch

Sprouts Farmers has been at the forefront of the natural and organic food movement, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking fresh, high-quality and ethically sourced products. Over the past five years, the company has seen substantial growth opportunities in a market now estimated at approximately $290 billion, within the broader $1.6 trillion food-at-home industry. Sprouts’ focus on serving health-conscious customers by offering products like

high protein and heritage meats, grass-fed options, and products free from seed oils have helped it stand out in the grocery industry.



A pivotal move in enhancing customer experience includes the launch of a new loyalty program, aimed at fostering deeper engagement and accessibility to fresh, healthy products nationwide. Moreover, Sprouts' recent initiative to self-distribute fresh meat and seafood marks a strategic shift towards greater control over product freshness and supply chain efficiency. This move not only enhances product quality but also optimizes existing supply chain capacities developed in recent years.



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company remains committed to expanding its footprint with plans to open at least 35 new stores in 2025, thereby further solidifying its market presence and catering to growing consumer demand for specialty, attribute-driven products. The company's dedication to innovation, highlighted by a robust pipeline for new products under the Sprouts brand and partnerships with entrepreneurial vendors, underscores its responsiveness to evolving consumer preferences. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



United Natural stands as a prominent player in the natural food sector, serving as one of the largest distributors of organic and natural products in North America. Through its extensive network, UNFI supplies a vast array of products, including fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy alternatives and plant-based foods. With its diverse portfolio, the company caters to both retail giants and independent natural food stores, meeting the growing demand for cleaner, healthier eating options. United Natural Foods has made a strategic shift by realigning its wholesale business into two product-centric divisions — one of which is solely dedicated to natural, organic, specialty and fresh products.



As the natural food industry continues to expand, UNFI is well-positioned to capitalize on the shift toward organic, non-GMO and ethically sourced products. Its wide-reaching distribution capabilities and strategic partnerships allow the company to provide an extensive selection of natural and organic foods that appeal to health-conscious consumers. The company’s natural business continues to outperform industry trends, driven by strong volume growth and enhanced supplier collaborations. UNFI’s natural products business has become a clear driver of overall performance, with sales increasing more than 8% in the last reported quarter.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is increasingly focusing on innovation and sustainability within the natural foods space. The company has committed to enhancing its supply-chain practices, reducing waste and supporting regenerative agriculture initiatives. UNFI is also working closely with suppliers to accelerate food innovation. Upgrades in automation and warehouse processes are leading to better order accuracy, less product waste and faster deliveries.



Beyond Meat is working to reposition itself not just as a plant-based meat company but as a leading player in the natural and organic food movement. The company is making a concerted effort to spotlight its clean-label credentials and health-forward innovation at a time when consumer skepticism around plant-based products remains high. Beyond Meat remains focused on its long-term objective — creating simple, recognizable, and nutritious plant-based foods that address evolving consumer wellness goals.



At the heart of this effort is product innovation rooted in clean, minimal ingredients. A standout launch is Beyond Chicken Pieces, now available nationally at Kroger, which offers 21 grams of protein and features ingredients like avocado oil. Similarly, the Beyond Burger, now in its fourth major reformulation, continues to earn consumer approval, winning first place in taste rankings yet again. These products are free from cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, and zoonotic risk, and carry certifications from trusted health organizations, reinforcing Beyond Meat’s commitment to quality and health-focused offerings.



Beyond the plate, this Zacks Rank #3 company is also advancing consumer education through purpose-driven marketing. Campaigns like “Planting Change” and “Real People, Real Results” are central to reshaping public perception. The latter tracks health improvements in individuals over 30 days of eating Beyond products, with reported gains in energy, sleep, and cholesterol levels. These efforts, combined with strategic financing and operational recalibration, underscore Beyond Meat’s intent to lead with transparency, health impact, and ingredient integrity



General Mills has been strategically positioning itself in the natural and organic food space, aligning its portfolio with consumer preferences for healthier, more sustainable options. A prime example is its Blue Buffalo brand, which has seen significant growth by focusing on value, innovation, and strong marketing. Over the past year, the company sharpened its price points and developed new products, which allowed Blue Buffalo to better compete in the pet food market, a segment driven by consumers seeking higher-quality, natural ingredients for their pets. General Mills' strong portfolio of leading natural and organic brands also includes Annie’s, Cascadian Farm, and Muir Glen.



In terms of innovation, General Mills is ramping up efforts to introduce new products that cater to the natural and organic food trends. The company’s strategy for fiscal 2026 focuses on fewer but larger innovations, targeting key areas where it can make the most impact. For instance, products like Cheerios Protein, Nature Valley Granola Protein, and the Pitmaster line under Old El Paso illustrate the company’s push into high-protein, organic, and sustainable foods that align with health-conscious consumer trends. General Mills is also investing heavily in marketing and product support to ensure these innovations resonate with consumers and drive sustained growth.



Moreover, the company’s approach to innovation is not just about creating new products, but also refining existing ones to better meet consumer demands. This is evident in their investments in the fruit snacks category, where it has worked to adjust price points and improve marketing strategies to attract consumers who are increasingly focused on value. By continuing to prioritize natural ingredients and organic options, this Zacks Rank #3 company aims to strengthen its foothold in the natural foods sector and expand its offerings, ensuring that it remains a competitive player in the evolving food industry.

