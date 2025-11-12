Best Money Tips of 2025 From Mark Cuban

Renowned businessman Mark Cuban, probably best known for being one of the sharks on “Shark Tank,” has been coaching and inspiring budding entrepreneurs for decades. With a net worth of $6.5 billion according to Celebrity Net Worth, and multiple storied business ventures, it’s safe to say Cuban knows what he’s doing when it comes to money.

Here’s some of the business guru’s recent money advice that can help you achieve your financial goals.

Entrepreneurs Need To Prioritize Bootstrapping Over Investment Money

Getting investors on board for a new business venture might not be as important as young entrepreneurs believe it to be.

At the Clover x Shark Tank Summit, Cuban said “The longer you can hold out before you raise money, the richer you are going to be,” per Benzinga. Cuban stressed the importance of acquiring customers and organically funding the business before reaching out to investors to get their buy in.

Learn AI To Earn More

Though some people in the workforce might be skeptical of AI, Cuban said that they should instead think about mastering AI to get ahead in their career.

While Cuban was speaking at the All-In Summit with Tucker Carlson, Business Insider reported that Cuban said knowing AI is one of the most valuable things you can bring to a company right now.

“The small to middle-sized companies need all the help they can get from AI natives,” he stated. “Because walking in and understanding AI and being able to implement for that company is a huge step forward to them.”

Live Small To Achieve Big Dreams

On BlueSky in September of this year, Cuban answered the question of “What’s your best investment of all time?”

“Living like a student long after college so that I could start my business,” he replied.

Even if it living frugally means foregoing small pleasures or fancy living spaces, these sacrifices could be worth it to build the business or career you’re dreaming of. After all, that business might end up paying more than you know.

Put in the Hours

If you want to reach your financial goals or build a company, Cuban said it’s all about putting in the time.

On an episode of the “Prof G Markets” podcast in September, Cuban said, “What I tell kids when they ask me, ‘How do you get there?’ You find something you love to do and then you just commit the time to be great at it. I’m willing to put in the time.”

