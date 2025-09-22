Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Dorman Products, Inc. DORM: This provider of replacement and enhancement components for motor vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Dorman’s shares gained 29.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. RRBI: This bank holding company for Red River Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Red River’s shares gained 13.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Newmont’s shares gained 33.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

