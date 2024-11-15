Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS: This space-based cellular broadband network provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Price and Consensus
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Quote
AST SpaceMobile's shares gained 565.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Price
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. price | AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Quote
Applied Digital Corporation APLD: This digital infrastructure and cloud solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.
Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus
Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote
Applied Digital's shares gained 71.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Applied Digital Corporation Price
Applied Digital Corporation price | Applied Digital Corporation Quote
P10, Inc. PX: This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
P10, Inc. Price and Consensus
P10, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P10, Inc. Quote
P10's shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
P10, Inc. Price
P10, Inc. price | P10, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.
Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.Discover Zacks’ hottest solar stock recommendation FREE.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
P10, Inc. (PX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.