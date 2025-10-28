The Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November

Wall Street kicked off the biggest week of earnings, which features five of the Mag 7 reports, by sending the stock market skyrocketing to new all-time highs.

Some investors might be nervous to buy stocks at new all-time highs, thinking they already missed the rally. But if you never buy stocks or ETFs at or near new highs, you might never buy anything, especially in strong bull markets.

Of course, not all stocks have participated in the 2025 stock market rally. In fact, roughly 200 stocks in the S&P 500 are currently down YTD.

As the stock market hits new highs, investors should think about buying stocks that are also climbing. The stocks the screen puts on your radar have experienced strong upward earnings revisions activity, earning them Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys) heading into November.

Screen Basics: Finding Top Momentum Stocks to Buy Now

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy UHS Stock for Value, Growth, and Breakout Potential

Universal Health Services, Inc. ( UHS ) is one of the largest providers of hospital and healthcare services in the U.S. The Pennsylvania-headquartered company operates roughly 29 inpatient Acute Care hospitals, 331 inpatient Behavioral Health facilities, 60 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points.

Universal Health Services also operates an insurance segment, a physician network, and various related services.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The hospital and healthcare services powerhouse has experienced steady growth over the past decade. Universal Health Services posted a big beat-and-raise Q3 report on October 27, extending its impressive run of upward earnings revisions and landing UHS its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UHS is projected to grow its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 24% in 2025 and 7% next year, following roughly 50% bottom-line growth in 2025.

The company also announced earlier this week a $1.5 billion increase to its stock repurchase program.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UHS stock climbed 21% in 2025 and 90% in the past three years to outpace its highly ranked industry’s 80%. Long-term, Universal Health Services stock has jumped 820% in the past 20 years vs. its industry’s 200%. The stock is on the verge of testing its September 2024 highs after its impressive earnings report.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investors should also love the fact that UHS trades at a 15% discount to its highly-ranked Zacks industry and 52% below its average Zacks price target at 9.8X forward 12-month earnings. This backdrop should help Universal Health Services gain even more momentum since it’s hardly stretched compared to itself and, more importantly, the broader stock market.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

