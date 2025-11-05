Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 5

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 5:

Flex Ltd. FLEX: This technology solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Flex ’s shares gained 24% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 22.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

