Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9:

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

National Energy’s shares gained 39.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG: This contracting services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Everus Construction’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR: This capital equipments company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

ACM’s shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

