Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

Aptiv PLC APTV: This company that is a manufacturer and seller of vehicle components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Aptiv’s shares gained 0.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

REX American Resources Corporation REX: This producer and seller of ethanol has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Rex’s shares gained 2.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ACNB Corporation ACNB: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

ACNB’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

