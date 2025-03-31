Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:
Aptiv PLC APTV: This company that is a manufacturer and seller of vehicle components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Aptiv PLC Price and Consensus
Aptiv PLC price-consensus-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote
Aptiv’s shares gained 0.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aptiv PLC Price
Aptiv PLC price | Aptiv PLC Quote
REX American Resources Corporation REX: This producer and seller of ethanol has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
REX American Resources Corporation Price and Consensus
REX American Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | REX American Resources Corporation Quote
Rex’s shares gained 2.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
REX American Resources Corporation Price
REX American Resources Corporation price | REX American Resources Corporation Quote
ACNB Corporation ACNB: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
ACNB Corporation Price and Consensus
ACNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | ACNB Corporation Quote
ACNB’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ACNB Corporation Price
ACNB Corporation price | ACNB Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
REX American Resources Corporation (REX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ACNB Corporation (ACNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.