Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30:

BRP Inc. DOO: This powersports vehicles and marine products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

BRP’s shares gained 9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRP Inc. Price

BRP Inc. price | BRP Inc. Quote

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. GRDN: This pharmacy service company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Quote

Guardian Pharmacy’s shares gained 13.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Price

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. price | Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Quote

Permian Resources Corporation PR: This oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.1% over the last 60 days.

Permian Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Permian Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Permian Resources Corporation Quote

Permian Resources’ shares gained 54.3% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Permian Resources Corporation Price

Permian Resources Corporation price | Permian Resources Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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BRP Inc. (DOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (GRDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.