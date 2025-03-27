Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:

AerSale Corporation ASLE: This company that provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus

AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote

AerSale’s shares gained 36.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AerSale Corporation Price

AerSale Corporation price | AerSale Corporation Quote

Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC: This financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

Enterprise Financial’s shares gained 8.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

1st Source Corporation SRCE: This bank holding company for 1st Source Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.8% over the last 60 days.

1st Source Corporation Price and Consensus

1st Source Corporation price-consensus-chart | 1st Source Corporation Quote

1st Source’s shares gained 4.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

1st Source Corporation Price

1st Source Corporation price | 1st Source Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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AerSale Corporation (ASLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.