Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK: This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Comstock’s shares gained 18.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO: This semiconductor devices company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Broadcom’s shares gained 9.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Suzuki Motor Corporation SZKMY: This automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.

Suzuki Motor’s shares gained 11.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

