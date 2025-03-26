Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:
Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK: This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Comstock’s shares gained 18.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Broadcom Inc. AVGO: This semiconductor devices company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
Broadcom’s shares gained 9.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Suzuki Motor Corporation SZKMY: This automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.
Suzuki Motor’s shares gained 11.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
