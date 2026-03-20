Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20:

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT: This B2B ecommerce solutions and large parcel merchandising company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price and Consensus

GigaCloud Technology Inc. price-consensus-chart | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote

GigaCloud’s shares gained 5.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price

GigaCloud Technology Inc. price | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT: This nuclear component manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

BWX Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

BWX Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BWX Technologies, Inc. Quote

BWX Technologies’ shares gained 17.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BWX Technologies, Inc. Price

BWX Technologies, Inc. price | BWX Technologies, Inc. Quote

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE: This manufacturer of road building and construction equipment and components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astec Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astec Industries, Inc. Quote

Astec’s shares gained 14.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Astec Industries, Inc. Price

Astec Industries, Inc. price | Astec Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.