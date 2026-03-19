Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19:

FIGS, Inc. FIGS: This healthcare apparel company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90% over the last 60 days.

FIGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

FIGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FIGS, Inc. Quote

FIGS's shares gained 18.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FIGS, Inc. Price

FIGS, Inc. price | FIGS, Inc. Quote

Q32 Bio Inc. QTTB: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.

Q32 Bio Inc. Price and Consensus

Q32 Bio Inc. price-consensus-chart | Q32 Bio Inc. Quote

Q32 Bio’s shares gained 96.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Q32 Bio Inc. Price

Q32 Bio Inc. price | Q32 Bio Inc. Quote

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus

National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

National Energy Services Reunited’s shares gained 39.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

National Energy Services Reunited Price

National Energy Services Reunited price | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.