Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18:

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG: This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.5% over the last 60 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. Price and Consensus

First Majestic Silver Corp. price-consensus-chart | First Majestic Silver Corp. Quote

First Majestic Silver's shares gained 30.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Majestic Silver Corp. Price

First Majestic Silver Corp. price | First Majestic Silver Corp. Quote

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT: This nuclear technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

BWX Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

BWX Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BWX Technologies, Inc. Quote

BWX Technologies’ shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BWX Technologies, Inc. Price

BWX Technologies, Inc. price | BWX Technologies, Inc. Quote

BHP Group Limited BHP: This resources company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

BHP’s shares gained 21.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.