Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17:

Enerflex Ltd. EFXT: This energy solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Enerflex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Enerflex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Enerflex Ltd. Quote

Enerflex's shares gained 38.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enerflex Ltd. Price

Enerflex Ltd. price | Enerflex Ltd. Quote

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT: This B2B logistics and e-commerce platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price and Consensus

GigaCloud Technology Inc. price-consensus-chart | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote

GigaCloud Technology's shares gained 5.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price

GigaCloud Technology Inc. price | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote

Weatherford International plc WFRD: This energy services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford International PLC Price and Consensus

Weatherford International PLC price-consensus-chart | Weatherford International PLC Quote

Weatherford International’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Weatherford International PLC Price

Weatherford International PLC price | Weatherford International PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.