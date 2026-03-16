Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16:

Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI: This oilfield services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Price and Consensus

Drilling Tools International Corp. price-consensus-chart | Drilling Tools International Corp. Quote

Drilling Tools International's shares gained 36.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Price

Drilling Tools International Corp. price | Drilling Tools International Corp. Quote

Ciena Corporation CIEN: This network technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Ciena's shares gained 65.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ciena Corporation Price

Ciena Corporation price | Ciena Corporation Quote

Astronics Corporation ATRO: This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Astronics Corporation Price and Consensus

Astronics Corporation price-consensus-chart | Astronics Corporation Quote

Astronics’ shares gained 26.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Astronics Corporation Price

Astronics Corporation price | Astronics Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.