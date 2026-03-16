Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16:
Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI: This oilfield services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Drilling Tools International Corp. Price and Consensus
Drilling Tools International Corp. price-consensus-chart | Drilling Tools International Corp. Quote
Drilling Tools International's shares gained 36.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Drilling Tools International Corp. Price
Drilling Tools International Corp. price | Drilling Tools International Corp. Quote
Ciena Corporation CIEN: This network technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus
Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote
Ciena's shares gained 65.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ciena Corporation Price
Ciena Corporation price | Ciena Corporation Quote
Astronics Corporation ATRO: This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Astronics Corporation Price and Consensus
Astronics Corporation price-consensus-chart | Astronics Corporation Quote
Astronics’ shares gained 26.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Astronics Corporation Price
Astronics Corporation price | Astronics Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.