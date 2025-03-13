Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13:

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK: This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's shares gained 2.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings' shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

908 Devices Inc. MASS: This commercial-stage technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

908 Devices' shares gained 107.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

