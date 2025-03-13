Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13:
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK: This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's shares gained 2.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Tokio Marine Holdings' shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
908 Devices Inc. MASS: This commercial-stage technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
908 Devices' shares gained 107.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.