Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11:

Hesai Group HSAI: This LiDAR technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Hesai Group's shares gained 44.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ESCO Technologies Inc. ESE: This engineered filtration and fluid control company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies' shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK: This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's shares gained 6.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

