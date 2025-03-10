Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10:

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO: This networking and connectivity solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Credo Technology Group's shares gained 64.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ooma, Inc. OOMA: This telecommunications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Ooma's shares gained 26.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation's shares gained 17.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

