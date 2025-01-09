Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9:

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. GANX: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Gain Therapeutics' shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. price | Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

First Hawaiian's shares gained 10.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price

First Hawaiian, Inc. price | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Travelers Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

The Travelers Companies' shares gained 4.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price

The Travelers Companies, Inc. price | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.